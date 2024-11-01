Navigating the Risks, Challenges, and the Future of Trust in an Era of Synthetic and AI-Generated Media

The Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) recently released the report “Synthetic Content: Exploring Risks, Technical Approaches, and Regulatory Responses”, which is a substantial follow-up to the OODA Almanac 2024 theme of the emergence of an anti-content movement, exploring the impact of synthetic media on trust, regulation, and the evolving digital landscape – including a fast-approaching future when, by 2026, online content generated by non-humans will vastly outnumber human-generated content.

Synthetic Content: Exploring Risks, Technical Approaches, and Regulatory Responses

Why It Matters

As synthetic content continues to grow, fostering transparency, developing effective detection technologies, and implementing robust regulatory frameworks will be key to managing its impact. Collaboration between governments, tech companies, and regulatory bodies is crucial to building trust in synthetic media. By 2026, synthetic content is expected to be pervasive, and the measures put in place now will determine whether this transformation is managed responsibly or leads to increased mistrust in digital information.