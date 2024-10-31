The Crowdstrike Incident and the Evolving Role of CISOs and Boards

Insights from the CrowdStrike outage reveal critical lessons for board members and CISOs on enhancing collaboration, strategic thinking, and proactive cybersecurity measures.

Evolving Expectations for Cyber Risk Management and the Role of CISOs and Boards

Why It Matters

The recent CrowdStrike outage serves as a critical reminder of the evolving expectations for CISOs and corporate boards in managing cyber risks. As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, this incident provides valuable lessons for balancing security, innovation, and governance amidst a volatile threat landscape.