Horizon Scan: Chainalysis’ 2024 Report on the “Geography of Crypto”

The 2024 Geography of Crypto Report: Key Insights

Why It Matters

Understanding regional patterns in cryptocurrency adoption is crucial for investors, policymakers, and businesses as they navigate the evolving global landscape of crypto adoption. The 2024 Geography of Crypto Report provides a comprehensive analysis of regional trends in cryptocurrency adoption, highlighting the different levels of adoption across regions and the methods used to rank countries.