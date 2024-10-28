The U.S. on Data Transfers to Adversarial Nations and the UK Moves Towards EU on Data Protection

Last week, the UK proposed a new data protection regime, hoping for an economic boost by hueing closer to EU data protection laws – while the U.S. proposed new rules governing data transfers to adversarial nations. Details here.

US and UK Efforts on Data Protection: What You Need to Know

Why is This Important?

Data protection is an increasingly important element of national security and economic growth. The United States and the United Kingdom are both taking significant steps to address data privacy, though their approaches differ. Understanding these efforts is critical as they have far-reaching implications for businesses, data flow, and international relations.