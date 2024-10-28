OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

The U.S. on Data Transfers to Adversarial Nations and the UK Moves Towards EU on Data Protection

Archive, OODA Original, Security and Resiliency / by

Last week, the UK proposed a new data protection regime, hoping for an economic boost by hueing closer to EU data protection laws – while the U.S. proposed new rules governing data transfers to adversarial nations.  Details here.  

US and UK Efforts on Data Protection: What You Need to Know

Why is This Important? 

Data protection is an increasingly important element of national security and economic growth. The United States and the United Kingdom are both taking significant steps to address data privacy, though their approaches differ. Understanding these efforts is critical as they have far-reaching implications for businesses, data flow, and international relations.

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.