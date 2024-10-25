What You Need to Know About the First-ever National Security Memorandum on AI

Find the details here of the inaugural NSM on AI, entitled “Memorandum on Advancing the United States’ Leadership in Artificial Intelligence; Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Fulfill National Security Objectives; and Fostering the Safety, Security, and Trustworthiness of Artificial Intelligence.”

The First-ever NSM on AI: What You Need to Know

Why This is Important

The Biden administration has issued the first National Security Memorandum (NSM) on Artificial Intelligence, emphasizing AI’s growing importance for national security. This landmark document aims to secure the United States’ leadership in developing safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, ensuring its use aligns with democratic values while safeguarding national interests. Understanding these initiatives is crucial as they represent the nation’s approach to managing the strategic, competitive, and ethical challenges posed by AI.