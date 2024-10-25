OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

The BRICS Plus Summit Pursues Bitcoin-based De-dollarization and Surpasses GDP of G7 Countries

Archive, Decision Intelligence, OODA Original / by

The 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, featured 22 heads of state and delegations from over 30 countries.  The BRICS group now includes nine members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia is considering joining the group as well.  The BRICS countries collectively represent a massive market, with a population over three times that of the G7 and a combined GDP of more than 35% of the world total, surpassing the G7’s 30%.  

Key topics of the summit include further expansion of BRICS and the establishment of a new payment system for member countries—the beginnings of what some call the “de-dollarization” of the global economy and the strategic toppling of the dollar as the global fiat currency. Cryptocurrency is, of course, in the mix.  The event is seen as advantageous for Vladimir Putin, demonstrating Russia’s continued international engagement despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign In.

Subscribe to read this article and all other premium research and analysis.

Subscribers receive: 

  • Exclusive Content Access: Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making.  Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers.  Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries.
  • The OODA Network Dispatch: Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization.
  • Community Engagement: Engage in our dynamic Slack Workspace which serves as a hub for professionals and experts to exchange ideas, strategies, insights, and opportunities.
Monthly Subscribe to OODA
$30
per month
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • OODAcon Invite
Subscribe
Most popular
Annual Subscribe to OODA Loop
$300
per year
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • 10% OODAcon Discount
Subscribe
Member Apply to Join the OODA Network
$895
per year
  • All subscriber Benefits
  • Monthly Meetings
  • In-person Network Events
  • Network Slack Channels
  • 50% OODAcon Discount
Apply to Join

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.