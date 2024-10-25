The BRICS Plus Summit Pursues Bitcoin-based De-dollarization and Surpasses GDP of G7 Countries

The 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, featured 22 heads of state and delegations from over 30 countries. The BRICS group now includes nine members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia is considering joining the group as well. The BRICS countries collectively represent a massive market, with a population over three times that of the G7 and a combined GDP of more than 35% of the world total, surpassing the G7’s 30%.

Key topics of the summit include further expansion of BRICS and the establishment of a new payment system for member countries—the beginnings of what some call the “de-dollarization” of the global economy and the strategic toppling of the dollar as the global fiat currency. Cryptocurrency is, of course, in the mix. The event is seen as advantageous for Vladimir Putin, demonstrating Russia’s continued international engagement despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.