An OODA Network Member Discussion: The CrowdStrike Incident and Potential Geopolitical October Surprise(s)

We return to the balance of the August 2024 OODA Loop Network Member discussion of the unprecedented CrowdStrike Incident in July of this year (which took place in real-time during the July 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting on Friday, July 19th and quickly morphed into A Real-time Discussion of the CrowdStrike Global IT Outage). The August meeting picked up on that discussion, focusing on the cybersecurity community’s response to the incident while convening at big annual conferences for 2024 – and placing the incident in a larger threat matrix for consideration of a CISO’s operational learnings and societal strategic implications.

This post should act as a “Shields Up” reminder of the harrowing real-world impact that the network membership managed in real-time and collectively from the early morning hours of Friday, July 19, 2024. The experience provided a window into the potential real-world scale and impact of future global cyber incidents or attacks – and the strategic implications – that a wargaming exercise, computer simulation, or red teaming exercise would only have partially illuminated.