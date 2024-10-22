Horizon Scan: Russian Information Warfare and the Recent Election in Moldova

Is the recent election in Moldova the tip of the spear in a global information conflagration between pro-democracy movements and networked autocracies? For Kremlinologists, is it the latest front in Eastern Europe’s battle to maintain their sovereignty against Soviet/Russian aggression? Or is it a beta test for the United States of a Russian-led “bitskrieg” directed at the U.S. Presidential election for the next two weeks – and during the U.S. interregnum? All of the above? Whatever your formative answer may be, Moldova matters.

Russian Information Warfare and the Recent Election in Moldova

Why is this Important

The recent election in Moldova on Sunday, October 20th, alongside a referendum on EU membership, was marred by Russian interference. Moldova is a strategic battleground in Russia’s ongoing hybrid warfare campaign, with implications for the country’s future alignment between Russia and Europe. Understanding these tactics helps shed light on Moscow’s broader efforts to weaken EU influence in its former Soviet sphere – and similar large-scale tactics Russia is directing at the U.S. election on November 5th.