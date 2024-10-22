OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Horizon Scan: Russian Information Warfare and the Recent Election in Moldova

Archive, OODA Original, Security and Resiliency / by

Is the recent election in Moldova the tip of the spear in a global information conflagration between pro-democracy movements and networked autocracies? For Kremlinologists, is it the latest front in Eastern Europe’s battle to maintain their sovereignty against Soviet/Russian aggression? Or is it a beta test for the United States of a Russian-led  “bitskrieg” directed at the U.S. Presidential election for the next two weeks – and during the U.S. interregnum?  All of the above? Whatever your formative answer may be, Moldova matters.  

Russian Information Warfare and the Recent Election in Moldova

Why is this Important

The recent election in Moldova on Sunday, October 20th, alongside a referendum on EU membership, was marred by Russian interference. Moldova is a strategic battleground in Russia’s ongoing hybrid warfare campaign, with implications for the country’s future alignment between Russia and Europe. Understanding these tactics helps shed light on Moscow’s broader efforts to weaken EU influence in its former Soviet sphere – and similar large-scale tactics Russia is directing at the U.S. election on November 5th.  

Already a subscriber? Sign In.

Subscribe to read this article and all other premium research and analysis.

Subscribers receive: 

  • Exclusive Content Access: Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making.  Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers.  Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries.
  • The OODA Network Dispatch: Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization.
  • Community Engagement: Engage in our dynamic Slack Workspace which serves as a hub for professionals and experts to exchange ideas, strategies, insights, and opportunities.
Monthly Subscribe to OODA
$30
per month
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • OODAcon Invite
Subscribe
Most popular
Annual Subscribe to OODA Loop
$300
per year
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • 10% OODAcon Discount
Subscribe
Member Apply to Join the OODA Network
$895
per year
  • All subscriber Benefits
  • Monthly Meetings
  • In-person Network Events
  • Network Slack Channels
  • 50% OODAcon Discount
Apply to Join

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.