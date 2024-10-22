Critical Election Threats: NIC Warns Decision-Makers to Guard Against Post-Voting Disruptions

A declassified National Intelligence Council (NIC) report warns that foreign adversaries could exploit the period after voting ends to undermine trust in U.S. elections. The assessment identifies threats from China, Russia, and Iran, which may leverage disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and social unrest to create doubts about the vote tabulation process. The report emphasizes the need for vigilance and coordinated responses across federal, state, local governments, industry, and academia.

Why It Matters:

These risks affect the integrity of U.S. democracy and require proactive measures from decision-makers in various sectors. Industry leaders, government officials, and academic institutions must prepare to counter disinformation and safeguard critical systems.

This threat assessment is consistent with scenarios captured in the Brian Jenkins led activity over the summer that produced the report at: Addressing the Threat of Political Violence in the 2024 Elections

Key Points made by the NIC:

Adversaries could target post-election processes to create chaos.

Disinformation about delayed vote counts is a primary threat.

Cyberattacks on electoral systems are anticipated.

What’s Next:

The NIC advises a multipronged strategy involving early communication, cross-sector collaboration, and enhanced monitoring to protect public trust in the election outcome.

Recommendations:

Decision-makers should evaluate crisis response protocols, bolster cyber defenses, and prepare communication strategies to combat misinformation. Federal, state, and local entities should prioritize interagency collaboration and risk mitigation.

For the full report, see ODNI Report on Election Threats.