A MasterClass on the Art of Intelligence

MasterClass is an online education platform that offers extremely high quality video lessons from prominent figures in a wide variety of fields, including business, entertainment, sports, politics, and the arts. Each course is taught by experts with proven past performance in their field. You can learn cooking from Gordon Ramsay, filmmaking from Martin Scorsese, writing from Malcolm Gladwell.

And now you can learn lessons from three of the greats of the Intelligence Community, Dawn Meyerriecks, Michael Morell and Brian Carbaugh.

I’ve either been in or around the US intelligence community for my entire adult life. But hearing that it was these three masters of intelligence teaching the course made me instantly recognize I had to sign up and watch. And I am very glad I did. I can now say without a doubt that anyone, whether they are in business or government or academia, whether they have experience in the Intelligence Community or not, can benefit from this MasterClass.

For those new to the world of intelligence, you will learn best practices for decision-making, for communicating complex issues, for building trust, leading teams to do hard things and for achieving personal goals. If you are a seasoned intelligence professional you will learn things about your own community you probably have never heard before (I sure did) and will also learn how to better articulate your own career lessons to those from outside the world of national security.

You will need a MasterClass subscription to take the course, but the improvement this class makes to your own decision-making should make that well worth it. Besides, when you finish this course you can take other courses and learn to be a DJ from Deadmau5, learn drumming from Ringo Starr, and learn chess from Garry Kasparov.

For more and to take the MasterClass see: The Art of Intelligence.

