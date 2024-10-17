The Trend Of Corporate Nuclear Continues: Amazon Embraces Small Modular Nuclear Reactors for Sustainability

Readers have no doubt noticed a trend in corporate use of nuclear energy. This is smart for all of us (see: Google Partners with Kairos Power to Develop Small Modular Nuclear Reactors to Power AI Needs ). Would be great if governments also ran towards good clean energy like this.

Amazon has now announced they have taken a significant step toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 by integrating Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) into its energy strategy.

Why It Matters:

SMRs will provide clean, scalable energy to support Amazon’s vast operations, aiding its sustainability goals. Reliability: SMRs offer a stable energy source, complementing renewable options like wind and solar.

SMRs offer a stable energy source, complementing renewable options like wind and solar. Economic Impact: This move will drive job creation and bolster local economies while advancing nuclear energy innovations.

Key Points:

Amazon partners with Energy Northwest and Dominion Energy.

SMRs offer fast deployment and smaller footprints.

These reactors will significantly reduce Amazon’s carbon emissions.

What’s Next: SMRs are expected to play a key role in Amazon’s energy grid by the mid-2030s, further supporting their decarbonization strategy.

Recommendations: Companies aiming for carbon neutrality should explore integrating SMRs and other advanced energy technologies into their sustainability plans. Would be great if governments would too!

Read more: Amazon’s Small Modular Reactors for Net-Zero