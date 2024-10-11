Noteworthy Material Science Innovations in 2024

From cement to integrated circuit chips to machine learning for new metal discovery, find here a scan of the horizon in 2024 of the latest developments in material science innovation.

The Big Picture: Machine L earning C ould V astly S peed U p the S earch for N ew M etals

According to research [published in 2022], machine learning could help scientists develop new types of metals with useful properties, such as resistance to extreme temperatures and rust. These metals could be useful in a range of sectors—for example, metals that perform well at lower temperatures could improve spacecraft, while metals that resist corrosion could be used for boats and submarines.