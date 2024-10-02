Convergence is AIxBio: AI and the Bioeconomy

The future of biotechnology points to opportunities for advantage created by the exponential disruption of the industrial base (including that of defense) coupled with exponential biotechnology innovation to build the bioeconomy of the future. The convergence of AI and biology will figure prominently and is characterized by both the CSET and the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) as AIxBio. Find an AIxBio primer here.

Why is this Important?

The Bioeconomy will be the foremost economic structure and innovation ecosystem of the future

Forget brick and mortar, steel, the gold standard, cotton, coal mines, steel mills, and gold bars. Think enzymes, proteins, biomaterials, biocarbon conversion… bio-foundry services, and microbial factory tools.

We argue that the bioeconomy will lead all industry sectors into a fascinating future filled with abundance and promise – including innovations like DNA-based data storage capabilities and the convergence of AI and biology (AIxBio).

What Next?

All industry sectors should learn from and engage with the bioeconomy. It is the space to watch for use cases, business model innovation, and value proposition designs.

It is space to watch for use cases, business model innovation, and value proposition designs. Biology is considered the “ultimate distributed manufacturing platform” due to its potential in various fields: The concept of biology as a distributed manufacturing platform involves utilizing DNA and RNA to create bioengineered materials that have applications in various new and existing markets and industry sectors. This approach has economic implications and is already integrated into the economy.

The concept of biology as a distributed manufacturing platform involves utilizing DNA and RNA to create bioengineered materials that have applications in various new and existing markets and industry sectors. This approach has economic implications and is already integrated into the economy. Per the OODA Almanac 2024: Computation is the Ultimate First Principle: Business model innovation and value propositions will emerge from computational architectures designed to uniquely service this emerging industry sector – and crossover into service provision of bioeconomy-based solutions of transformative value in various industry verticals.

For strategic purposes, your organization needs to start internalizing that everything will plug and play into the bioeconomy over time. Forget brick and mortar, steel, the gold standard, cotton, coal mines, steel mills, and gold bars. Think enzymes, proteins, biomaterials, biocarbon conversion, DNA sequencing, DNA-based data storage, AI analytics, and LLMs based on massive biological datasets, bio-foundry services, and microbial factory tools.