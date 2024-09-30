Live Webinar – Tuesday, October 1, 2024 @ 2 P.M. EST: Addressing the Threat of Political Violence in the 2024 Elections

Live Webinar: Addressing the Threat of Political Violence in the 2024 Elections (Tuesday, October 1 @ 2 P.M. EST )

Brian Jenkins pulled together a series of workshops in 2024 focused on the ways to anticipate, plan for, and mitigate issues of election violence. He captured the results of this work with highly regarded experts in a report entitled “Addressing the Threat of Political Violence in the 2024 Elections: A Practical Guide for State and Local Governments.” The report is available for download now and is a resource that can help State and Local governments take immediate action to plan and prepare for many anticipated scenarios while remaining agile for the unexpected.