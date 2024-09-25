Strengthening Internet Routing Security

A key Internet security vulnerability is associated with the core original design properties of the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) “that underpins the way information is routed across networks.” The White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) recently released a Roadmap to Enhancing Internet Routing Security, which addresses BGP deficiencies and, “in coordination with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, established a public-private stakeholder working group to develop resources and materials to collectively advance the report’s recommendations.”

Why is This Important?

According to the ONCD report: