Growing U.S. Leadership in Quantum Networking

The National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC) recently released its findings and recommendations for growing American leadership in Quantum networking and communications distributed across multiple quantum information systems (QIS)—an infrastructure and capability crucial to the connectivity of a national ecosystem of quantum devices necessary to build larger-scale quantum computers or distributed quantum sensors with sensitivity that surpasses the standard quantum limit.

What is Quantum Networking?

Quantum networks are an emerging research area with the potential to: