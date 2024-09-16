Will Taiwan Fight to Defend its Freedom?

The question of whether the Taiwanese people would fight to defend their homeland from a Chinese invasion has become one of the most pressing issues of our time. On paper, the Taiwanese government’s military strategy appears robust. They’ve invested heavily in asymmetric warfare, stockpiling missiles, beefing up cybersecurity, and engaging in war games designed to keep a hostile China at bay. Taiwan’s leadership talks a tough game about preserving the island’s sovereignty, with President Tsai Ing-wen leading the charge, eager to broadcast to the world that Taiwan will not simply roll over if Beijing makes its move.

But beneath this official resolve lies a far more complicated reality. While many Taiwanese may say in surveys that they are willing to fight, a significant portion of the population—particularly the younger generation—remains ambivalent, if not outright reluctant, to sacrifice their modern lives in a struggle that seems, at times, either futile or far off in the distance.

Generational divides paint a clear picture. A 2023 poll by the Election Study Center at National Chengchi University found that while 68% of respondents were willing to fight against a Chinese invasion, this percentage fluctuates depending on external circumstances such as large-scale military exercises conducted by China. The Taiwanese willingness to fight has been remarkably stable, but the younger generation, while supportive of democracy, is often less enthusiastic about military service than older generations who experienced martial law and greater tensions with China. (https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2021/12/30/2003770419)

The economic question is another significant driver of Taiwan’s reluctance to engage in conflict. Taiwan has become one of the world’s most prosperous economies, with its semiconductor industry accounting for over 60% of the global market share. Many citizens are understandably wary of anything that might disrupt this success. For them, war is not a fight for freedom—it’s the destruction of the economy they’ve built. Taiwan’s high-tech sector, particularly its vital semiconductor industry, could become a primary target for Chinese aggression, making conflict an economic catastrophe in the eyes of many.

Political divisions further complicate the picture. While the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is resolutely committed to maintaining the island’s sovereignty, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) has long favored closer ties with China. Some KMT supporters argue that the best course of action is to avoid conflict altogether, maintaining a delicate balance that keeps cross-strait relations stable without pushing for outright independence. For them, the idea of fighting seems not only unnecessary but reckless.

China, of course, knows all this. Its strategy of psychological warfare has been ongoing for decades—an unrelenting drumbeat of military drills, airspace incursions, and saber-rattling designed to remind Taiwan of its vulnerability. The sheer magnitude of China’s military power, broadcast across Taiwanese news channels on a near-daily basis, only reinforces the belief that any resistance would be crushed. It is a classic strategy: intimidate, divide, and demoralize the opponent before a single shot is fired.

And then there’s the question of U.S. support. The United States has been Taiwan’s most significant backer, but Washington’s policy remains purposefully ambiguous. While the U.S. sells arms to Taiwan and engages in joint military planning, it has never formally committed to coming to Taiwan’s defense. Recent events have only deepened the uncertainty. The U.S. has been reluctant to fully commit to supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion. While the Biden administration has passed historic aid packages to support Ukraine, delays in delivering critical military aid have raised concerns that the U.S. may hesitate in similarly supporting Taiwan if China decides to act. Moreover, the growing political divisions in the U.S. over its role in foreign conflicts, including significant opposition from some in Congress regarding the scale of aid provided to Ukraine, casts further doubt on the reliability of future U.S. military assistance ([Council on Foreign (https://www.cfr.org/article/how-much-us-aid-going-ukraine) (https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2024/07/13/republicans-democrats-at-odds-over-ukraine-us-support).

So, would the Taiwanese fight? The answer is both yes and no. On the one hand, Taiwan’s government, its military leaders, and a significant portion of its population are determined to resist. They have watched Hong Kong’s descent into authoritarian rule, and they know that China’s promises of “one country, two systems” are hollow. For many, the fight for Taiwan’s sovereignty is a fight for democracy itself, and that’s a cause worth dying for.

But the reluctance—rooted in generational divides, military unpreparedness, economic concerns, and political fractures—cannot be ignored. If Taiwan is to stand a chance in defending itself, it must address these internal vulnerabilities. The military must be reformed and reinvigorated, training must become more rigorous, and the people must be reminded that their freedom and prosperity hang in the balance. The international community, particularly the United States, must also make its position clear. Ambiguity only emboldens aggressors and leaves Taiwan to wonder if it truly stands alone.

Taiwan’s resolve will ultimately be tested not by words but by actions. Should the time come, the world will see whether the Taiwanese people, despite their internal conflicts and concerns, are willing to fight for the future they’ve built. But one thing is certain: time is running out, and Taiwan cannot afford to remain in a state of ambivalence.