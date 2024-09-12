The SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission Launch and Astronaut Spacewalk

SpaceX’s historic Polaris Dawn astronaut mission finally launched via Space X’s Falcon-9 Rocket launch two days ago – and the first spacewalk by civilian astronauts on a commercial spacecraft was successful earlier this AM. In this post, find the on-demand video of the Falcon 9 rocket launch and the spacewalk here – along with What Next? mission objectives by way of NASA.

