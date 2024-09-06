How Do We Track Critical Technologies, Prioritize Challenging Missions, and Map Them Both to Real-World Innovation Efforts?

Last week, Danielle Cave – Head of Executive, Research, and Strategy at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) – announced via X the launch of a major expansion of the ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker – a comprehensive tool designed to monitor and analyze the global landscape of 64 critical technologies that are essential for national security, economic prosperity, and social stability. Find the details of a new ASPI report and major updates of the Tech Tracker website here – including a quick use case analyzing how the United States is performing against China in AI algorithms and hardware accelerators.

About the ASPI Critical Technology Tracker

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s (ASPI) Critical Technology Tracker provides insights into which countries and institutions are leading in high-impact research, which is an indicator of future technological capabilities and strategic intent. The dataset, which has been expanded to cover research from 2003 to 2023, highlights the shifting dynamics in global technology leadership. For instance, China has made significant advancements in areas such as quantum sensors and high-performance computing, while the United States leads in quantum computing and vaccines.