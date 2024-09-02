OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Final Takeaways from Black Hat USA 2024 and DEFCON 32

Archive, OODA Original, Security and Resiliency / by

One final curated post for the year of the insights and innovations we thought wold be of interest to our members and readership from the annual cybersecurity gatherings in Vegas. 

Cybersecurity Dive | White House details $11M plan to help secure open-source

National Cyber Director Harry Coker Jr., speaking at Def Con in Las Vegas, says federal assistance must be bolstered by more ownership among the community.  The Department of Homeland Security plans to invest $11 million toward improving security in open-source software, a key area of focus under the Biden administration’s national cybersecurity strategy…the investment will back a program called the Open Source Software Prevalence Initiative, which will assess the prevalence of open source software used in operational technology settings by critical infrastructure providers. 

Already a subscriber? Sign In.

Subscribe to read this article and all other premium research and analysis.

Subscribers receive: 

  • Exclusive Content Access: Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making.  Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers.  Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries.
  • The OODA Network Dispatch: Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization.
  • Community Engagement: Engage in our dynamic Slack Workspace which serves as a hub for professionals and experts to exchange ideas, strategies, insights, and opportunities.
Monthly Subscribe to OODA
$30
per month
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • OODAcon Invite
Subscribe
Most popular
Annual Subscribe to OODA Loop
$300
per year
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • 10% OODAcon Discount
Subscribe
Member Apply to Join the OODA Network
$895
per year
  • All subscriber Benefits
  • Monthly Meetings
  • In-person Network Events
  • Network Slack Channels
  • 50% OODAcon Discount
Apply to Join

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.