Final Takeaways from Black Hat USA 2024 and DEFCON 32

One final curated post for the year of the insights and innovations we thought wold be of interest to our members and readership from the annual cybersecurity gatherings in Vegas.

National Cyber Director Harry Coker Jr., speaking at Def Con in Las Vegas, says federal assistance must be bolstered by more ownership among the community. The Department of Homeland Security plans to invest $11 million toward improving security in open-source software, a key area of focus under the Biden administration’s national cybersecurity strategy…the investment will back a program called the Open Source Software Prevalence Initiative, which will assess the prevalence of open source software used in operational technology settings by critical infrastructure providers.