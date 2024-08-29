A Record 27 Humanoid Robots Take Center Stage In Beijing

A curated sampling of video-based coverage by global media outlets of the 2024 World Robot Conference, hosted annually for the last ten years by The People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China (MIIT), and China Association for Science and Technology (CAST). A game-changing quantitative metric from the conference: a humanoid robot showcased at the event is operating at 20% efficiency relative to a human worker on an assembly line, with the Chinese manufacturer of the humanoid robot predicting that they will achieve 100% efficiency within one to two years.