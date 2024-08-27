“…Leaving our Nation Vulnerable to Cyber Invasion”: Volt Typhoon’s Recent Zero Day Attack on U.S. Internet Providers

Thank you to the OODA Loop News Brief team for surfacing our initial report of the Volt Typhoon Zero Day attack (Chinese APT Volt Typhoon Caught Exploiting Versa Networks SD-WAN Zero-Day). This attack occurs fast on the heels of a renewed, very specific warning that was just issued at Black Hat USA a couple of weeks ago (characterizing the recent CrowdStrike incident as a ‘dress rehearsal’ of what the impacts of a major attack on U.S. Critical Infrastructure would look like – and then some). In this post: more details of the recent zero day attack – and the What Next? from the perspective of the firm, strident, strategic messaging by CISA and national security experts over the course of the last two years. If this threat vector has been on your organizations strategic back burner to date – time to shift to the Decide and Act of your internal OODA Loop ASAP.

OODA Loop News Briefs – Volt Typhoon

Versa Networks systems have been attacked by Chinese APT Volt Typhoon. Malware hunters have found that the Chinese APT Volt Typhoon have exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Versa Director systems. CISA has moved to classify this vulnerability as a “must patch” vulnerability due to this attack. Versa Networks released a statement saying that clients which have properly updated their security systems are not likely to be comprised by the attack. Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/chinese-apt-volt-typhoon-caught-exploiting-versa-networks-sd-wan-zero-day/