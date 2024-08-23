A Platform Based on the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP) – Read “Blockchain” – Surpasses One Million Users

OODA Loop

This week, Frequency – a cutting-edge blockchain built to handle high-volume use cases, enabling builders to create decentralized social applications at massive scale leveraging the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), together with MeWe – a privacy-first social network designed to empower users with control over their data, reinforcing a privacy-first approach, and shifting from Web 2.0 to leverage Web3 and blockchain technologies – announced over 1 million users “on-chain via the Frequency Layer 1 blockchain.” 

What is the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP)?

The Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP) is an open-source protocol designed to enable decentralized social networking. The primary goal of DSNP is to give users control over their social media data, content, and interactions by moving away from centralized platforms that own and monetize user data.

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.