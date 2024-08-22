The Financial Sector and Managing Artificial Intelligence-Specific Cybersecurity Risks

Details of a recent report from the Treasury Department on AI-Specific Cybersecurity Risks in the Financial Sector.

About the Report

As part of the Treasury’s research for this report, it conducted in-depth interviews with 42 companies in the financial services sector and technology-related companies. Financial firms of all sizes, from global systemically important financial institutions to local banks and credit unions, provided input on how AI is used within their organizations. Additional stakeholders included major technology companies and data providers, financial sector trade associations, cybersecurity and anti-fraud service providers, and regulatory agencies. Treasury’s report provides an extensive overview of current AI use cases for cybersecurity and fraud prevention, as well as best practices and recommendations for AI use and adoption. The report does not impose any requirements and does not endorse or discourage the use of AI within the financial sector.

Recommendations from the Report

In the report, Treasury identifies significant opportunities and challenges that AI presents to the security and resiliency of the financial services sector. The report outlines a series of next steps to address immediate AI-related operational risk, cybersecurity, and fraud challenges: