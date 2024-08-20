The August 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting: Insights and Takeaways from Black Hat USA 2024 and DEFCON 32

The August 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting – held on Friday, August 16, 2024 –featured a discussion of the recent Black Hat USA 2024 and Defcon 32 events in Las Vegas by those members of the OODA Network who attended the events, along with questions from the larger network who were not in attendance.

About the OODA Network Monthly Meeting

OODA hosts a monthly video call to help members optimize opportunities and reduce risk to discuss items of common interest to our membership. These highly collaborative sessions are always a great way for our members to meet and interact with each other while talking about topics like global risks, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and current or future events impacting their organizations. We also use these sessions to help better focus our research and better understand member needs. To encourage openness of discussion, these sessions take place with Chatham House rules, where participants are free to use the information in the meeting but are asked not to directly quote or identify other participants (we also keep privacy in mind when preparing summaries of these sessions, like the one that follows).