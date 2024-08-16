In the spirit of the significance of tracking the global impact of disruptive events and encouraging the sharing of relevant stories for compilation, the following is our latest tracking of the Crowdstrike Incident since our last update on 7/22 – The Crowdstrike/Microsoft Global IT Outage Debacle: Ongoing Impacts and Recent Updates and the July 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting: A Real-time Discussion of the Crowdstrike Global IT Outage.

The Crowdstrike Incident – OODA Loop Update #4