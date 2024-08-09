Designed as “A Practical Guide for State and Local Governments,” Addressing the Threat of Political Violence in the 2024 Elections is diagnostic, prescriptive, directive, and immediately actionable. The report is the result of a workshop convened in the spring of 2024 consisting of a group of senior law enforcement officials, national security analysts, attorneys, legal scholars, and others who initiated discussions. The OODA Loop readership and OODA Networks members are encouraged to distribute this report far and wide due to the time-sensitive nature of the threat and the fast-approaching election in November.

To order a hard copy of the report, go to this link.