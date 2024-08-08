OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

DEFCON 32

Archive, OODA Community, OODA Original / by

Arguably, the most vital and important confabs for our research, community, and calendar year converge in Las Vegas, Nevada this week:  BLACK HAT USA 2024 runs from August 3rd through 8th, while DEF CON 32 runs from August 8th through 11th.  Panels, challenges, and events we track annually at DEFCON 32 are included here. 

Generative Red Team 2 Kickoff

Come ask us anything about the GRT2! There will be a short presentation about how to participate and the objectives of the event and then you can ask us anything about it and ML flaws and vulnerabilities.

Already a subscriber? Sign In.

Subscribe to read this article and all other premium research and analysis.

Subscribers receive: 

  • Exclusive Content Access: Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making.  Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers.  Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries.
  • The OODA Network Dispatch: Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization.
  • Community Engagement: Engage in our dynamic Slack Workspace which serves as a hub for professionals and experts to exchange ideas, strategies, insights, and opportunities.
Monthly Subscribe to OODA
$30
per month
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • OODAcon Invite
Subscribe
Most popular
Annual Subscribe to OODA Loop
$300
per year
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • 10% OODAcon Discount
Subscribe
Member Apply to Join the OODA Network
$895
per year
  • All subscriber Benefits
  • Monthly Meetings
  • In-person Network Events
  • Network Slack Channels
  • 50% OODAcon Discount
Apply to Join

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.