This Week, the Future of AI, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Security is in the Southwestern Desert of the U.S.A.

Arguably, the most vital and important confabs for our research, community, and calendar year converge in Las Vegas, Nevada this week: BLACK HAT USA 2024 runs from August 3rd through 8th, while DEF CON 32 runs from August 8th through 11th. Panels, challenges, and events we track annually at Black Hat are included here, with a similar guide for Defcon 32 forthcoming later in the week.

Black Hat 2024 – Free Business Pass Virtual Access Available (after the live/in-person event, starting 8/16/24)

For those who are unable to get to Vegas, Black Hat content is available on demand through the following registration: