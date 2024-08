Frontiers in AI and Digital Twins for Weather, Fighting Wildfires, and Climate Prediction

Last week, while the Denver Metro Area experienced climate crisis conditions with four wildfires burning throughout Colorado , inside the air-conditioned Colorado Convention Center (in two of the last presentations at SIGGRAPH 2024 ), Professor Mike Pritchard shared his latest research (some of which is in collaboration with NVIDIA’s Earth-2″ Initiative) on the future machine learning, earth system science, computer simulation and visualization and NASA shared their approach to “Visual Data Stories for Climate Action.”