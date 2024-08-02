Leadership and Innovation with Former NASA CIO and Current Executive Leader Renee Wynn

In this episode of the OODAcast, Bob Gourley interviews Renee Wynn, former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of NASA.

Renee Wynn’s career trajectory is a testament to the unpredictable yet rewarding nature of professional journeys. Starting with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from a liberal arts college, Renee navigated through various roles, ultimately becoming the CIO of NASA. She emphasizes the importance of focusing on capabilities rather than specific job titles, a mindset that allowed her to seize unexpected opportunities.

The Value of Liberal Arts in Technology

Renee underscores the significance of her liberal arts education in her professional life. Her studies honed her writing skills, critical thinking, and ability to organize arguments—skills essential for effective communication and policy defense in public service. This foundation proved invaluable in her roles at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and NASA, where she often had to articulate complex technical concepts to diverse audiences.

Renee’s tenure at the EPA was marked by her passion for the agency’s mission—ensuring clean air, water, and safe land use. Her role evolved with the advent of computers, sparking her interest in how technology can enhance mission delivery. This experience laid the groundwork for her transition to NASA, where she faced the challenges of managing a vast and complex IT infrastructure supporting global and off-world operations.

At NASA, Renee encountered a culture of profound dedication and love for the agency’s mission. She detailed the complexities of NASA’s operations, which include managing data from global and space-based sources. A significant part of her role involved ensuring the cybersecurity of these operations, particularly the International Space Station, where a cyber incident could have international repercussions.

Renee highlights the innovative integration of art and science in NASA’s projects. For instance, the James Webb Space Telescope’s sun shields, inspired by origami, demonstrate how artistic concepts can solve engineering challenges. This convergence of disciplines not only facilitates technical advancements but also fosters creativity and out-of-the-box thinking.

The conversation delves into the burgeoning space economy, where new opportunities such as space mining, in-orbit servicing, and space tourism are emerging. Renee points out the dual nature of these advancements—each new capability also presents potential risks, particularly in cybersecurity and ethical considerations.

Since retiring, Renee has embraced a portfolio career, serving on corporate and advisory boards, consulting, and engaging in public speaking. Her diverse roles keep her connected to cutting-edge technology and allow her to contribute her expertise to various sectors, including marketing and nonprofit organizations.

Renee Wynn’s journey from a liberal arts graduate to the CIO of NASA exemplifies the profound impact of a well-rounded education on a career in technology. Her insights into the integration of liberal arts and technical disciplines highlight the value of diverse perspectives in solving complex problems. As the space economy continues to evolve, her experiences and foresight offer valuable lessons for the future of technology and exploration.

Connect with Renee Wynn on LinkedIn

