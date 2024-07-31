The July 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting: A Real-time Discussion of the Crowdstrike Global IT Outage

The July 2024 OODA Network Monthly Meeting – held on Friday, July 19, 2024 –featured a robust discussion of the recent CrowdStrike Incident and Global IT Outage. The meeting discussed CrowdStrike’s deployed footprint and the IT infrastructure failure, another recent breach involving AT&T – with attackers demanding payment and the company settling that demand – and various cybersecurity topics prompted by the unprecedented severity of the global IT outage induced by a CrowdStrike security update. The upcoming (and highly anticipated every year by the OODA Network membership) Black Hat and Defcon 32 events in Vegas were also previewed during the meeting.

About the OODA Network Monthly Meeting

OODA hosts a monthly video call to help members optimize opportunities and reduce risk to discuss items of common interest to our membership. These highly collaborative sessions are always a great way for our members to meet and interact with each other while talking about topics like global risks, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and current or future events impacting their organizations. We also use these sessions to help better focus our research and better understand member needs. To encourage openness of discussion, these sessions take place with Chatham House rules, where participants are free to use the information in the meeting but are asked not to directly quote or identify other participants (we also keep privacy in mind when preparing summaries of these sessions, like the one that follows)