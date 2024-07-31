Nvidia’s Huang and Meta’s Zuckerberg – in a Rare Joint Public Appearance – on AI and the Next Computing Platforms

SIGGRAPH 2024 featured a rare joint public appearance of NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the 51st annual conference on Monday, July 29th. This fireside chat was one of several prominent Keynote Presentations at the conference at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver this week. Before the Fireside Chat with Zuckerberg , Huang also headlined a Fireside Chat with WIRED Senior Writer Lauren Goode to discuss AI and graphics for the new computing revolution.

What’s Next in AI: NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang Talks With WIRED’s Lauren Goode