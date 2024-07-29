The FTC, DOJ, UK, and EU Antitrust Enforcers Weigh in on Fair Market Competition Across the Global AI Ecosystem

Pulling the thread on our 2024 “stake in the ground” analysis of government regulation (or overregulation?) of AI, and the introduction of the concept of the “decontrol” of AI, the release this month of a joint statement this week by U.S., U.K. and E.U regulators regarding “Competition in Generative AI Foundation Models and AI Products” pointed us back to our ongoing research questions: is this statement and commitment to global collaboration and enforcement of emerging AI regulatory standards an extension of an overall climate of over-regulation of AI in the U.S. and abroad? Or it is an architecture that enhances international governmental “decontrol”?

[Last week], FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, alongside international antitrust enforcers and the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, issued a statement affirming a commitment to protecting competition across the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem to ensure effective competition that provides fair and honest treatment for both consumers and businesses.