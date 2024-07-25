The Venezuelan Election Results Should be on Your Strategic Radar

Why? According to the WP, “More than 7 million Venezuelans — about a quarter of the population — have already fled Maduro’s authoritarian rule in the past decade. Of those who remain, more than 1 in 3 tell pollsters that if Maduro remains president after the July 28 vote, they’ll consider leaving the country themselves.” Simply put: a Maduro win makes the situation at the U.S. border a further fluid issue through the November U.S. election, as the Venezuelan political diaspora – in the event of a Maduro win – comes knocking on America’s door for political asylum status and entry. More concerning: the growing threat vector of the potential for Russian, Chinese, and North Korean “Kompromat” flooding the zone with misinformation tropes that leverage fear and violence also in the run-up to election day in the states – centering around hot-button immigration and political issues at the border – as well as accentuating the potentially violent response to a Maduro win or loss on the ground in Venezuela. The WP, WSJ, and NYT have all provided valuable coverage of the implications of the upcoming election in Venezuela and its potential impact here in the U.S., along with our OODA Network What’s Next? section with insights and analysis.

Deadly reprisals allegedly carried out by government agents and gang members spread across borders as Venezuelans flee the authoritarian rule of President Nicolás Maduro