Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab Shuts Down US Operations; Gifts Six Months of Access to U.S. Users

After the Biden administration announced plans to bar sales of the company in the U.S., Kaspersky Lab will gradually wind down its U.S. operations. Details here.

After the recent Kaspersky ban by the U.S. Commerce Department, Kaspersky is shutting down its operations in the U.S. and laying off employees. Kaspersky is a Russian cybersecurity firm, and the Commerce Department recently decided that the company’s software posed a national security risk. Subsequently, the Commerce Department banned the sale of the company’s software. Kaspersky then decided that business opportunities in the U.S. are no longer viable, leading to the company’s shutdown of U.S. operations.