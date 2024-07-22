The Crowdstrike/Microsoft Global IT Outage Debacle: Ongoing Impacts and Recent Updates

In an update of our initial post (assessing the early onset of the Global IT outage) on Friday, 7/19/24 at 10 AM, included here is CISA’s formal response on Friday at1 p.m. EST (with updates from CISA through 7/21), an interesting quick take from Beijing on “why China was largely unaffected by Friday’s IT outage”, amongst other ongoing impacts and updates from CNBC, Wired, and Interos.

CISA Cybersecurity Alert

Release Date | July 19, 2024

Note: CISA will update this Alert with more information as it becomes available.