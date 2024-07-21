OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Has The Collapse of the CCP PRC Begun?

Archive, Decision Intelligence, OODA Original / by

A comprehensive look at the situation in China paints a picture of a nation in decline. What follows is a situational assessment designed to inform strategic planning for business and government leaders interested in comprehending what may come next.

First a note on predictions: I’ve spent a career looking for the best models to predict what comes next. None of them work. All of them have flaws. Consider, for example, the easy to use linear projections. They work by assuming things will keep going along the current trajectory. If it is raining outside now, it probably will be raining outside 5 minutes from now.

Already a subscriber? Sign In.

Subscribe to read this article and all other premium research and analysis.

Subscribers receive: 

  • Exclusive Content Access: Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making.  Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers.  Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries.
  • The OODA Network Dispatch: Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization.
  • Community Engagement: Engage in our dynamic Slack Workspace which serves as a hub for professionals and experts to exchange ideas, strategies, insights, and opportunities.
Monthly Subscribe to OODA
$30
per month
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • OODAcon Invite
Subscribe
Most popular
Annual Subscribe to OODA Loop
$300
per year
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • 10% OODAcon Discount
Subscribe
Member Apply to Join the OODA Network
$895
per year
  • All subscriber Benefits
  • Monthly Meetings
  • In-person Network Events
  • Network Slack Channels
  • 50% OODAcon Discount
Apply to Join