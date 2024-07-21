Has The Collapse of the CCP PRC Begun?

A comprehensive look at the situation in China paints a picture of a nation in decline. What follows is a situational assessment designed to inform strategic planning for business and government leaders interested in comprehending what may come next.

First a note on predictions: I’ve spent a career looking for the best models to predict what comes next. None of them work. All of them have flaws. Consider, for example, the easy to use linear projections. They work by assuming things will keep going along the current trajectory. If it is raining outside now, it probably will be raining outside 5 minutes from now.