“This is Not a Security Incident or Cyberattack”: Microsoft and Crowdstrike Scramble to Patch ‘Largest IT Outage in History’

Archive, OODA Original, Security and Resiliency

At approximately 3 AM EST, reports started crossing the transom of a global IT outage impacting a broad range of industries, causing airlines, banks, media broadcasters, and shipping lines to shut down operations.  Boston’s Logan Airport was shut down this morning, Washington D.C.’s Metrorail has been impacted, and planes were grounded at many airports around the world. This post is a quick and dirty tick-tock of the incident and the response from Microsoft and Crowdstrike. For CISOs in mitigation mode, we have compiled some technical links here as well.  

Background

Some in the IT community have an incalcitrant, legacy attitude towards Microsoft as the “Evil Empire.”  Here at OODA Loop, we consider Microsoft Security Threat Intelligence and Cyber Signals intelligence resources best-in-class, and a member of the research team has done specific research experience on Microsoft’s strategic acumen positioning the company for leadership in AI (starting with Microsoft M&A activity research in the AI space dating back to 2014).  And while some still discount his perspective and insights, we even track Bill Gates as a thought leader (although his loss of credibility  – based on his 1995 congressional testimony during the “browser wars” and one too many Winsock.dll IT troubleshoots – was completely warranted).

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.