Megan Jaffer on Leadership, Intelligence, Innovation and Iron Butterfly Media

In this episode of OODAcast, Megan Jaffer joins the conversation to discuss her journey in the intelligence community and the creation of Iron Butterfly Media Group. Megan also discusses the expansion of Iron Butterfly Media, including new podcast series and a documentary on women in intelligence.

Megan shares her background, including her studies in international relations and her experiences in South Korea. She highlights the origins of the Iron Butterfly podcast, which began as a small project during COVID-19 and has grown significantly, becoming influential in both academia and intelligence agencies. The Iron Butterfly podcast aims to share stories of women in the intelligence community, documenting their contributions and leadership.

Throughout the podcast, Megan has shared numerous impactful stories. For instance, Carmen Medina’s insights on leadership, emphasizing the importance of avoiding humiliation in interactions, and Maria Whitcup’s emotional recount of engaging with a murderer, highlighting the necessity of understanding even the darkest aspects of human behavior.

Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, Iron Butterfly Media is expanding. The team has grown, and the podcast has moved to video format. They are also launching a new podcast, “Women in the Arena,” focusing on military women. Moreover, they are in post-production for a documentary on women in the intelligence community, aiming for completion by the end of the year.

Building a Supportive Community

In addition to the media group, Megan has founded the Iron Butterfly Foundation. This 501c3 organization aims to provide resources and support for women to develop and execute their ideas, fostering a community of creators.

Megan Jaffer’s journey is a testament to the power of determination, networking, and passion. Her work through the Iron Butterfly podcast and foundation continues to inspire and support women in the intelligence community, ensuring their stories and contributions are recognized and remembered.

For more insights and to support Iron Butterfly Media, visit their website and follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram.



Podcast Version:

Related Reading:

Technology Convergence and Market Disruption: Rapid advancements in technology are changing market dynamics and user expectations. See: Disruptive and Exponential Technologies.

Corporate Board Accountability for Cyber Risks: With a combination of market forces, regulatory changes, and strategic shifts, corporate boards and their directors are now accountable for cyber risks in their firms. See: Corporate Directors and Risk

Geopolitical-Cyber Risk Nexus: The interconnectivity brought by the Internet has made regional issues affect global cyberspace. Now, every significant event has cyber implications, making it imperative for leaders to recognize and act upon the symbiosis between geopolitical and cyber risks. See The Cyber Threat

Challenges in Cyber “Net Assessment”: While leaders have long tried to gauge both cyber risk and security, actionable metrics remain elusive. Current metrics mainly determine if a system can be compromised, without guaranteeing its invulnerability. It’s imperative not just to develop action plans against risks but to contextualize the state of cybersecurity concerning cyber threats. Despite its importance, achieving a reliable net assessment is increasingly challenging due to the pervasive nature of modern technology. See: Cyber Threat