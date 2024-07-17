OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

DHS S&T Contracts Startups to Explore Privacy-Enhancing Digital Wallets Technologies

We are committed to a solutions-driven, abundance-based but not quite naively techno-utopian editorial voice here at OODA Loop.  With that: the promise of USG Innovation is driven by research and development sometimes buried deep down  in science and tech directorates in various governmental departments. Here are a few promising startup contract awards from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) in line with our Digital Self-Sovereignty Research Initiative (Self-Sovereign Identity, Digital Citizenship, Personal Data Ownership and Portability). 

Homeland Security Awards Contracts to Six Startups to Identify, Develop, and Implement Privacy-Enhancing Digital Wallets Technologies

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced that Credence ID, Hushmesh, Netis d.o.o., Procivis, SpruceID, and Ubiqu have each won a government contract to develop technologies that protect the privacy of individuals using digital versions of credentials issued for immigration and travel. These digital credential users, including immigrants and travelers, could eventually store their information in privacy-enhanced digital wallets. Since DHS interacts more frequently on a daily basis with the American public than any other federal agency or department, maintaining secure, confidential digital interactions will have a tremendous impact on the privacy, security, and safety of residents across the country.

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.