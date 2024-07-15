A Renewed Commitment and Reorientation to the First Principles Thinking of the Founders

First principles thinking is a timeless methodology that continues to influence diverse fields by encouraging deep analysis and innovative solutions. While Aristotle and Descartes are pivotal figures in their philosophical underpinnings, modern figures like Elon Musk have popularized their applications in business and technology, demonstrating their enduring relevance and utility. First Principles thinking has always been of interest here at OODA Loop as an extension of our interest in and research efforts related to mental models and systems thinking, all an extension of decision-making processes and all pointing back to the OODA Loop framework.

Trying times as a nation require a recommitment and reorientation to the core documents. Find an OODA Loop Original Analysis here, applying first principles thinking to the foundational documents of the nation.