OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

NATO Versus “The Ultimate Threat Multiplier”

Archive, OODA Original, Security and Resiliency / by

In 2017, NATO released a seminal report that concluded that climate change is the ultimate “threat multiplier,” exacerbating political instability in the world’s most unstable regions, with intensifying extreme weather events like droughts stressing the global food and water supply – leading to an increase in the number of regional and global disputes and violent conflicts caused by climate change-induced global scarcity.  The Department of Defense (DoD) has also recognized that climate change will exacerbate existing security challenges and create new ones. No pun intended, but it is the perfect storm for a dystopian geopolitical future scenario. Explore this post for a window into the DoD and NATO’s strategic pivot to take on the climate crisis crucial to a more positive outcome.

NATO joins the Pentagon in deeming climate change a threat multiplier

A [NATO special report released in 2017 concluded] that climate change is the ultimate “threat multiplier”—meaning that it can exacerbate political instability in the world’s most unstable regions—because by intensifying extreme weather events like droughts, climate change stresses food and water supplies. In poor, arid countries already facing shortages, this increased stress can lead to disputes and violent conflicts over scarce resources. As the report concludes:

Already a subscriber? Sign In.

Subscribe to read this article and all other premium research and analysis.

Subscribers receive: 

  • Exclusive Content Access: Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making.  Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers.  Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries.
  • The OODA Network Dispatch: Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization.
  • Community Engagement: Engage in our dynamic Slack Workspace which serves as a hub for professionals and experts to exchange ideas, strategies, insights, and opportunities.
Monthly Subscribe to OODA
$30
per month
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • OODAcon Invite
Subscribe
Most popular
Annual Subscribe to OODA Loop
$300
per year
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • 10% OODAcon Discount
Subscribe
Member Apply to Join the OODA Network
$895
per year
  • All subscriber Benefits
  • Monthly Meetings
  • In-person Network Events
  • Network Slack Channels
  • 50% OODAcon Discount
Apply to Join

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.