“Uniting Forward Thinkers”: NATO DIANA’s 2024 Challenges

In the run-up to this week’s 2024 NATO Summit in Washington D.C., NATO DIANA announced the innovation accelerator’s 2024 Innovation Challenges. Details here.

In the months before the 2023 NATO Summit in Lithuania, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) opened its European regional office at the Imperial College London Innovation Hub in London in May and launched its first three pilot challenge programs. This operational “standup” was all in a timeline of less than a year since the NATO Foreign Ministers endorsed the charter for DIANA in April 2022 – which outlines its mission and strategy; legal authorities; financial mechanism; governance; and the regional offices, accelerator sites, and test centers that will make up its initial footprint. For a complete history of and context on NATO-DIANA, go to this link.