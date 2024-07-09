An AI Based Digital Clone for Tech Startup Success In The Federal Market

It is harder than ever to be a startup. The world needs the tremendous breakthroughs that technology startups bring us but the world also conspires against startup success.

At OODA we have helped startups with disruptive capabilities succeed in several markets including defense tech, bio tech, quantum tech, space systems, bio tech and cybersecurity. We love doing what we can to accelerate great capabilities into market. We work hard to track current and future markets, budgets, mission needs and the competitive tech landscape. We also track and leverage best practices in approaching markets and closing business. We bring all this to what we do for startup success.

But one of our challenges is we can only serve a limited number of firms at a time. It dawned on me after a discussion with Dara Ladjevardian, CEO of the digital cloning platform Delphi, that I can change that equation by building a digital clone of myself (I had already watched how Matt Devost extended his experience into a digital clone and saw how that was of use to many others including myself).

I have now built a digital clone focused on enabling startup success. Find it at BobGourley.ai

I trained this clone on my writings on the topics of startups in the federal market, plus everything I have ever said on the topic in podcasts and any other source of my insights. Then I trained it on 1000’s of relevant documents with information on the federal market, including all relevant government regulations, budgets, tech strategies, and deep insights into what it takes to succeed in the federal tech arena.



This clone offers startups a comprehensive toolkit for navigating potential markets, understanding budget allocations, and developing strategies to engage with government buying centers effectively. Moreover, the clone provides best practices in cybersecurity, crucial for protecting intellectual property and meeting stringent government standards.



Here are some examples of questions that startups can ask this digital clone to enhance their understanding and strategy in the federal market:

What do you think about my technology, will it be of use in federal markets? Which ones? (the clone has been prompted to ask you for specifics of what your tech is)

What are those organizational budgets? How can I meet decision-makers in that agency?

What have they said their requirements are?

What strategies can you recommend to accelerate my business in the federal market?

Can you provide guidance on navigating the compliance requirements for federal data protection standards?

This is, of course, just a tool. Real success in the federal space will take hard work and lots of time and energy building real human connections. But it is a tool I believe will be of benefit to startups seeking quick and actionable insights.

I’d also encourage all startups to consider the benefits of applying to the OODA network as a way to accelerate the all important human connection and collaboration around startup success. In the age of AI, this human element is becoming more important than ever.



