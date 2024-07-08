OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

The Perovskite Scenarios: Critical Mineral Mining and the Future of Geopolitical Competition and Conflict

Archive, OODA Original, Security and Resiliency / by

The mining of critical minerals like perovskite-related materials and oxides of calcium and titanium is increasingly becoming a geopolitical issue. The strategic importance, limited availability, and geographical concentration of these resources are driving competition and have the potential to lead to conflicts. Addressing these challenges requires a combination of international cooperation, sustainable practices, and technological innovation. Find our formative analysis here of The Perovskite Scenarios, the latest installment in our Exponential, Convergent Material Science Innovation Series.

Background

Exponential, Convergent Material Science Innovation is the Primary Driver of Global, Strategic Competitive Advantage:  In 2023, OODA Loop contributor Scott Nuzum (SVP at Chicago-based Innovyz USA) contributed a foundational OODA Loop Original Analysis post  – Five Exciting Breakthroughs in Materials Science.  Over the course of  Q324 and Q424, we expand Scott’s insights into a series of posts based on, arguably, all of our project management and strategic experience – especially for those of us who are non-technical or not scientists in an organizational chart:  After just one interdisciplinary, cross-sector, cross-matrixed, and/or whole-of-government engineering or scientific touchpoint/experience on a complex project – a singular, breathtaking takeaway is always that material science is a fascinating discipline – just super cool and exciting – and THE cross-sector, interdisciplinary driver of global, strategic, competitive advantage across all exponential, deep, frontier and emerging technologies.

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.