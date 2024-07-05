The U.S. Government has $13.3B Worth of Crypto Stashed Away; Transfers $214M to a Coinbase Wallet

Consistent with our OODAcon 2024 theme – Convergence – the recent transfer of $214M worth of bitcoin from the total $13.3B worth of bitcoin held by the USG – predominantly made up of the bitcoin acquired by the USG from the Silk Road seizure – converges with our general bullish coverage vis a vis our long view on crypto and our future of money analysis by way of our Dispatches from the Ministry for the Future. $13.3B is real money and a real strategic stake in the ground for the USG as the future of crypto plays itself out.

In this struggling #cryptocurrency market, the US government has just moved a massive 3,940 BTC worth $241 million to #Coinbase. However, the market didn’t react much, remaining stable near the $60,800 level. https://t.co/8menYsrqxM