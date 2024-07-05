OODA Loop

Shields Ready: Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience

CISA’s launched the Shields Ready campaign in late 2023 to complement the Shields Up! campaign, which we have featured many times here at OODA Loop – specifically on long holiday weekends when cyber-attacks are known to increase.  Explore the CISA Shields Ready campaign here. And Shields Ready! as we head into day 2 of a long July 4th weekend.  

DHS Unveils New Shields Ready Campaign to Promote Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience

Overview

CISA’s Shields Ready campaign is about making resilience during incidents a reality by taking action before incidents occur. As a companion to CISA’s Shields Up initiative, Shields Ready drives action at the intersection of critical infrastructure resilience and national preparedness. This campaign is designed to help all critical infrastructure stakeholders to take action to enhance security and resilience—from industry and businesses to government entities at all levels, and even individuals by providing recommendations, products, and resources to increase individual and collective resilience for different risk contexts and conditions.  By taking steps in advance of an incident, organizations, individuals, and communities are better positioned to quickly adjust their posture for heightened risk conditions, in turn helping to prevent incidents, to reduce impact, and get things back to normal—or better—as quickly as possible. Being part of the resilience journey makes for more resilient people, organizations, and communities.

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.