The Republic of Malta’s First-of-its-Kind e-ID (Electronic Identification System)

Officially launched in 2010, The Republic of Malta’s e-ID is an electronic identification system that enables Maltese citizens, residents, and businesses to access a wide range of online government services – designed to enhance the security, efficiency, and convenience of accessing government and other services online. By providing a secure digital identity and facilitating digital transactions, the e-ID system plays a crucial role in Malta’s digital transformation and integration with the broader EU digital economy.

Key Features of the Maltese e-ID

Digital Identity Provides a secure digital identity for Maltese citizens and residents, allowing them to authenticate their identity online.

Access to Online Services Enables users to access various government services online, such as tax filings, social security, health services, and more.

Secure Authentication Uses secure methods for user authentication, ensuring the privacy and security of personal information.

Digital Signatures Allows users to sign documents electronically, giving the same legal validity as a handwritten signature.

Integration with EU Services Compatible with the eIDAS (electronic IDentification, Authentication and trust Services) regulation, facilitating cross-border electronic transactions and services within the EU.



How It Works

Registration Users must register for an e-ID, either online or in person, providing necessary identification documents for verification.

Authentication Methods Users can authenticate their identity using various methods, including smart cards, mobile ID, or biometric verification.

Service Access Once authenticated, users can access a wide range of online services provided by the Maltese government and other entities.

Digital Transactions Users can perform secure digital transactions, such as signing contracts, submitting applications, and more.



Benefits of the Maltese e-ID