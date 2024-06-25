The Houthi’s Hollywood-style Branding Campaign – and Situational Awareness from the Deck of the USS Eisenhower

In the weeks ahead, you will see more Original Analysis of our working risk assessment/hypothesis for the current maritime conflict in the Red Sea: “The probability that a Houthi-led drone swarm sinks a US Naval Vessel (even an aircraft carrier?) or a naval vessel from the U.K or other operational partner in the Red Sea is not zero percent. The impact if they succeed: Geopolitics is plummeted into WWIII.” If you are wondering about the strategic imperative and geopolitical incentive structures vis a vis the Red Sea, consider this: “15% of global trade passes exactly through the Red Sea.” In this post: a sampling of recent the Houthi’s internet-based viral video marketing efforts – with an eery Hollywood-style production value touting their maritime USV capabilities – and an excellent rerun from this last Sunday of the high-level situational awareness report by CBS News/60 Minutes from the deck of the U.S.S. Eisenhower currently deployed in the Red Sea.

The Houthi’s Hollywood-style Branding Campaign