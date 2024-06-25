OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

The Houthi’s Hollywood-style Branding Campaign – and Situational Awareness from the Deck of the USS Eisenhower

Archive, OODA Original, Security and Resiliency / by

In the weeks ahead, you will see more Original Analysis of our working risk assessment/hypothesis for the current maritime conflict in the Red Sea:  “The probability that a Houthi-led drone swarm sinks a US Naval Vessel (even an aircraft carrier?) or a naval vessel from the U.K or other operational partner in the Red Sea is not zero percent.  The impact if they succeed: Geopolitics is plummeted into WWIII.”  If you are wondering about the strategic imperative and geopolitical incentive structures vis a vis the Red Sea, consider this: “15% of global trade passes exactly through the Red Sea.” In this post: a sampling of recent the Houthi’s internet-based viral video marketing efforts  – with an eery Hollywood-style production value touting their maritime USV capabilities  – and an excellent rerun from this last Sunday of the high-level situational awareness report by CBS News/60 Minutes from the deck of the U.S.S. Eisenhower currently deployed in the Red Sea.

The Houthi’s Hollywood-style Branding Campaign

Already a subscriber? Sign In.

Subscribe to read this article and all other premium research and analysis.

Subscribers receive: 

  • Exclusive Content Access: Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making.  Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers.  Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries.
  • The OODA Network Dispatch: Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization.
  • Community Engagement: Engage in our dynamic Slack Workspace which serves as a hub for professionals and experts to exchange ideas, strategies, insights, and opportunities.
Monthly Subscribe to OODA
$30
per month
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • OODAcon Invite
Subscribe
Most popular
Annual Subscribe to OODA Loop
$300
per year
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • 10% OODAcon Discount
Subscribe
Member Apply to Join the OODA Network
$895
per year
  • All subscriber Benefits
  • Monthly Meetings
  • In-person Network Events
  • Network Slack Channels
  • 50% OODAcon Discount
Apply to Join

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.